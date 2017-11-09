Virginia man charged with murdering 2-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old boy.

26-year-old Bodacious A. Crocker was arrested on Thursday after a homicide investigation.

Police say the incident occurred just before 2:05 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the 1600 block of Cavalier Boulevard, when 911 was called for a toddler in medical distress. When they arrived, medics transported the boy to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with trauma to the head, where he died two days later.

Police say Crocker is charged with second-degree murder and is currently in custody at the Portsmouth City Jail.

