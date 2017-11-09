VIDEO: California senators introduce bill to ban assault weapons

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris have introduced a new bill Wednesday to ban assault weapons in response to the latest tragedies in Las Vegas and Texas.

Sen. Feinstein is joined by 20 other Democratic senators in moving to ban the sale, transfer, and manufacture of the guns and high capacity ammo magazines.

The wide sweeping piece of legislation includes the banning of bump stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates.

“We’re introducing an updated Assault Weapons Ban for one reason: so that after every mass shooting with a military-style assault weapon, the American people will know that a tool to reduce these massacres is sitting in the Senate, ready for debate and a vote,” Sen. Feinstein said in a statement.

The senators say they’re doing it because in the last 30 years there have been 89 mass shootings that took the lives of more than 700 people.

Some of the key provisions of the bill include banning 205 assault-style weapons by name.

It would also ban detachable magazines with certain military-style characteristics like a telescoping stock and pistol grip and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which allow shooters to quickly fire many rounds without needing to reload.

There are exemptions to the bill including more than 2,000 guns used for hunting.

It also allows people who already own these weapons and accessories to keep them.

The bill also requires a universal background check on any future sale, trade or gifting of an assault weapon covered by the bill.

