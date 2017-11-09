Teen mother accused of smothering newborn child with rock in backyard

DENVER, CO (WCMH) — A teenage mother is accused of smothering her newborn child with a rock.

According to KDVR, the newborn was found behind homes in Green Valley Ranch in September.

Police say the 16-year-old mother, Alaya Dotson, told them she didn’t know she was pregnant and took the newborn to the backyard of a home after a surprise delivery.

Dotson told police she put a rock inside the baby’s mouth and pushing it down the throat of the child, according to an affidavit.

Dotson is facing first-degree murder charges and is being tried as an adult.

