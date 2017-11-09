Sen. Kaine talks Democratic victories as House balance remains uncertain

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On a video conference with reporters Thursday, Sen. Tim Kaine discussed this year’s election results and what they mean for Virginia.

Kaine served as governor from 2006 to 2010.

Now, the Democrat is praising Tuesday’s Democratic sweep of the statewide ballot.

“It felt personal because of the personal connection I had to so many of the candidates,” he said.

Kaine said he is close with Lieutenant Governor-elect Justin Fairfax and taught attorney general Mark Herring in law school.

He also recalls trying to convince Governor-elect Ralph Northam to run for Senate a decade ago. Northam went on to win.

Kaine predicted his next big win, too.

“In March of 2008, I had him in my office when I was governor and I said, ‘You know, Ralph, I’ve decided you’ve been here now all of two months but I’ve decided you should be governor one day. You’d be a wonderful governor,'” he said.

Kaine said he believes Democrats were also able to take over so many seats in the Virginia House of Delegates because of the state’s failure to expand Medicaid. Prior to the election, the 100-seat House was made up of 66 Republicans and 34 Democrats.

“Every one of the Democrats who flipped a Republican seat said, ‘I’m going to work to expand Medicaid and my opponent has been standing in the way,” he said.

Kaine thinks a shift could be coming.

“With the election of a doctor as governor and with the major gains that were picked up by the Democrats the other night, I think it makes it much more likely that we finally join the 30-plus other states that have expanded Medicaid,” he said.

But the final fate of the House is still not determined.

Democrats have been collecting money to potentially fund recounts.

On Thursday, Republicans announced they, too, have created a recount fund.

“Our colleagues across the aisle will have a blank check from national groups seeking to steal the majority, and we need all the resources to win the fight,” Majority Leader-designee Todd Gilbert said in part in a statement about the fund.

House leaders said each recount will cost at least $35,000 to $50,000.

Speaker-designee Kirk Cox added in part, “While our majority may be smaller, our commitment to good governance based on conservative principles is unchanged and unwavering.”

