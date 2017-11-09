Richmond police investigating carjacking, suspects arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Thursday morning.

Richmond police say at 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Stockton Street where a vehicle was stolen.

UPDATE: carjacking suspects arrested and scene is clearing at 7-Eleven on Jefferson Davis Hwy, where stolen vehicle was found. pic.twitter.com/dIGJpnvIGc — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) November 9, 2017

The stolen vehicle was later found parked at a 7-Eleven gas pump on Jefferson Davis Highway near Terminal Avenue.

Police say ‘several’ suspects were arrested.

Police continue to investigate.

—-

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

37.483128 -77.445056