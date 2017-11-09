Richmond police investigating carjacking, suspects arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a carjacking that happened early Thursday morning.
Richmond police say at 2:15 a.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Stockton Street where a vehicle was stolen.
The stolen vehicle was later found parked at a 7-Eleven gas pump on Jefferson Davis Highway near Terminal Avenue.
Police say ‘several’ suspects were arrested.
Police continue to investigate.
37.483128 -77.445056