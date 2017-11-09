Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney kicks off annual toy drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney kicked off the city’s annual Christmas Toy Drive on Thursday.

The City of Richmond and Radio One have partnered together for the past several years. Thousands of Richmond residents are selected by the radio station each Christmas season to attend the event to receive toys. Volunteers provide various duties such as unloading toys from moving trucks, setting up toy displays, assisting residents with selecting toys during the event, and helping to manage large crowds.

Mayor Stoney told the crowd his family did not have a lot of money when he was growing up. He emphasized that one special toy can make a big difference for a child.

“All we’re asking is that you do your part and adding some toys to the drive and make sure that all of our children have a bright and festive holiday season,” Stoney said.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys, books, and clothing will be accepted at any city fire station, the Department of Social Services Marshall Street Plaza (900 E. Marshall Street), Southside Community Services Center (4100 Hull Street Road), East District Initiative (701 North 25th Street), or at City Hall (900 E. Broad Street) until 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 7.

From 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 5 through 6 a.m. Friday, December 8, 2017, Radio One personalities will broadcast live from Wal-Mart at 2410 Sheila Lane for 72 hours straight where they “won’t sleep until the pods are packed” and will engage and encourage consumers to stop and donate.

