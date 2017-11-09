Police impound dozens of bikes tied to city trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been illegal to tie your bike to a city tree in Richmond since 2013. On Thursday — for the first time since that ordinance passed — Richmond Police enforced that rule with a major operation.

Armed with a small chainsaw, police officers cut through the bike locks and hauled away bikes illegally chained to city trees.

And that’s not all police seized.

Abandoned, rusty and inoperable bikes tied to city property for more than three days were also confiscated.

“The back wheel is gone, the chain is gone, the handlebars are gone,” Richmond Police spokesperson James Mercante explained.

Broken bikes, rusting away are considered an eyesore

8News also watched police take in a bike chained to a handicap sign. City code says bikes locked to city signs or poles for more than 10 days can be impounded by police.

“Citizens have called in and said, ‘we have abandoned bicycles that have been locked to city property, please Richmond Police can you do something about that?” Mercante explained.

Cyclist Paul Silver agrees that no one should be hitching a bike to tree, although he did tell 8News that he thinks the city needs to add more bike racks.

“There’s really nowhere to lock your bike here on Hanover Avenue and in The Fan more generally,” he said. “We are lacking sufficient bike racks.”

In all police, collected 35 bikes Thursday.

Richmond Police will hold the bikes for 60 days. After that, the bikes will be donated to charity.

If your bike was impounded and you want it back, you can call the police property unit at (804) 646-6727. You will have to show proof of ownership and can get your bike back without any fee or fine.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.