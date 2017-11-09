O.J. Simpson reportedly kicked out of Vegas hotel for being unruly, drunk

KLAS Published:
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after more than eight years in prison for a Las Vegas hotel heist, successfully making his case in a nationally televised hearing that reflected America's enduring fascination with the former football star. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – O.J. Simpson was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday night after he allegedly acted in an unruly and drunk manner, according to TMZ.

The entertainment news website said staff told them at around midnight, Simpson became disruptive at the Clique bar when he got angry at hotel staffers causing glasses to break at the bar.

According to TMZ sources, Simpson had been frequenting bars at the hotel since his release from prison.

Security showed up and removed Simpson from the hotel. We’re told Simpson was nice to responding security guards. Still, we’re told he’s been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.

