No. 1 JMU can hound Richmond with suffocating defense

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When the Richmond Spiders head to Harrisonburg this Saturday for their rivalry tilt with No. 1 James Madison, the two quarterbacks will garner most of the attention: UR’s Kyle Lauletta and JMU’s Bryan Schor. Richmond’s focus will be on not getting picked off by the Dukes highly-touted defense.

James Madison (9-0) nationally leads six statistical categories defensively, the most significant being scoring defense (9.2 points per game). They also are second in interceptions (18) and fourth in sacks (4.0). Spiders are just behind the Dukes in sacks (3.2).

Richmond (5-4) leads the FCS in passing yards (3,212) and total offense (367.7 ypg), but if they can’t get the running game going it could be a long day for Kyle Lauletta in the pocket.