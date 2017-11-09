Mayor Stoney to announce major economic development

RICHMOND (WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major economic development announcement Thursday morning that may involve development around the Richmond Coliseum.

According to a report by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the announcement could include plans for the eventual construction of a new coliseum, citing sources. The mayor’s office has not confirmed that information.

8News will have a crew at the 11 a.m. announcement at City Hall. Stay with 8News for updates.

