Mayor Stoney announces plans to replace Richmond Coliseum, redevelop downtown

RICHMOND (WRIC) – Mayor Levar Stoney announced Thursday the city has requested proposals for plans to redevelop a significant portion of downtown, including the Richmond Coliseum.

The targeted area is north of Broad Street in the blocks surrounding the Coliseum.

Among Mayor Stoney’s objectives are to replace the Richmond Coliseum and GRTC transfer station and to bring mixed-income and affordable housing to the area.

“The goals of this RFP are bold, but provide an opportunity to achieve a number of strategic objectives for the city,” Mayor Stoney said. “To expand economic development and affordable housing opportunities; to generate revenue while achieving poverty mitigation through jobs and training; to provide historic preservation and community revitalization, to promote and support tourism, and to ensure sustainable development and investments in infrastructure.”

Mayor Stoney said he will not entertain any proposals that require the city to use its existing tax revenue or debt capacity to fund the project.

“We have too much to do for schools, housing, roads and other city priorities to leverage our limited borrowing capacity for this redevelopment,” Mayor Stoney said.

Prospective developers have 90 days to submit proposals. In a release, city officials said they expect this to be a ‘highly competitive process.’

“We are setting a high bar for our respondents,” said Mayor Stoney. “But that’s what we have to do if we want true neighborhood revitalization. This is a great opportunity for our city, and we want all of Richmond to benefit. By leveraging City-owned land, we can achieve transformational change. We look forward to receiving proposals that will continue our growth and serve the best interests of Richmond.”

Click here to view a copy of the full RFP.

8News is following these developments and will have team coverage tonight on 8News at 5 & 6.

App users click here to re-watch Mayor Stoney’s press conference

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.