Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Henrico County’s northside.

Police said the incident happened on Parham Road just east of Brook Road.

The victim succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Henrico Police have deployed their CRASH team and are currently investigating to determine what happened.

Drivers are asked to avoid the westbound lanes of Parham Road between Aberdeen Street and Brook Road. This roadway will be closed for the next two hours. Officers are directing traffic at the scene.

