Knife-wielding man robs Colonial Heights tobacco store

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Heights Police are hoping to catch a man who robbed a Colonial Heights tobacco store on Wednesday.

Authorities said the suspect entered Tobacco Hut, located in the 500 block of Southpark Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m. and walked around the store until all the other customers had left the business.

The suspect then approached the clerk and displayed a knife while demanding money, police said. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the business on foot and may have gotten into a grey colored sedan.

The suspect is described by police as a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, wearing a red hooded “Puma” sweat shirt, black or dark pants, and black sneakers.

If you have information on this crime, contact the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or the Colonial Heights Police Department at 520-9300, option #7.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.