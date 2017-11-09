Henrico woman found guilty in crash that killed 14-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A Henrico woman was found guilty in court Thursday on a number of charges stemming from a crash earlier this year that left one juvenile dead and four others injured.

Keia Mona Hewlett pleaded guilty to the seven charges — aggravated involuntary manslaughter, DWI, and five counts of child endangerment — according to online court records.

Police say that Hewlett was driving a vehicle on April 13 with six youths, ranging from 11 to 16 years old, as passengers. One of them, 14-year-old Dajanae White, was killed after Hewlett lost control of the vehicle while traveling on Darbytown Road near Monahan Road.

Sentencing has been set for January 31st.

