Henrico County leaders keeping eye on Essex Village Apartments after undergoing new ownership

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A low-income apartment complex has a new name and new owner.

Essex Village Apartments were sold to Maryland-based Maggie Lena Walker Apartments LLC for $42.5 million.

The apartments name will be changed to the Maggie L. Walker Apartments.

For months, 8News has been investigating the unsafe conditions at Essex Village.

Previous owners came under fire after a pregnant woman fell off of a broken balcony, but also over reports of leaky pipes and pest infestations.

A host of Henrico County leaders met on Thursday to discuss the county’s largest subsidized housing complex undergoing new ownership.

Most expressed frustration with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for approving the sale of Essex Village without filling county leaders in about the details.

Colonel Douglas Middleton, the county’s deputy manager for public safety, called HUD’s actions ‘disappointing.’

“When it all boils down to money, that will obviously influence what that decision is and that decision affects the lives of human beings, that’s the piece that concerns us,” Colonel Middleton said.

Officials said HUD’s failure to respond limits what county leaders can do for their residents.

One resident, Antoine Powell, complained of pest problems and mold.

He’s hoping new management can provide a better way of life for his family.

“Trying to get help so we can have better living situations, living conditions,” he said.

Henrico County leaders are working on establishing a meeting with Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of HUD to go over the plans for Essex Village Apartments.

No official date has been set.

