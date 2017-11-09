Endangered white rhino arrives at Virginia Zoo to help boost population

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Keepers at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk hope a new white rhino will breed with two females already at the facility.

Eleven-year-old Sibindi arrived over the weekend from the White Oak Conservation Center in Florida, just north of Jacksonville. Keepers say Sibindi is fertile.

“This process has taken nearly three years and with less than 20,000 White rhinos left in the wild, we are hoping this trio can contribute to the future of the species,” says Greg Bockheim, executive director of the Virginia Zoo.

White rhinos are endangered, and their numbers are shrinking. Back in 1960s, biologists said there were more than 70,000 in the wild.

Sibindi weights about 3,800 pounds and is 6 feet tall. While he is in quarantine, you can still see him in the rhino house in the Africa section of the zoo.

That’s where the elephants lived until they were relocated to Zoo Miami.

