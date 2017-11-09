Emails show how school board handled fallout from racially charged video at Short Pump Middle School

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A flurry of emails offer new insight into how the Henrico County School Board strategized to respond to fallout from a controversial school locker room video.

In that video, football players at Short Pump Middle School simulate sex acts on their black teammates.

8News obtained dozens of emails exchanged between school board members hours after that sexually and racially charged video went public.

Board member Micky Ogburn, whose district includes Short Pump Middle School, was anxious to send out a public statement admonishing what happened.

In an email, she wrote, “I am getting slammed for staying quiet.”

Several board members also expressed concern over Principal Thomas McAuley’s drafted message to send to his student’s parents.

Board member Lisa Marshall wrote, “It is my opinion that the principal’s draft response is not strong enough in expressing that this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Ogburn agreed, writing, “If we do not take a strong stance that we will not tolerate these sorts of behaviors, then we look weak in the eyes of the community. … I feel strongly that the team should have to forfeit their last game…tolerance lesson should begin ASAP.”

Mobile users click here to read the string of emails

That is ultimately what happened. The team forfeited the rest of its season and used practice time to learn about tolerance.

The school board is now looking at ways to teach all of its students to be more accepting of one another.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.