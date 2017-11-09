Dinwiddie Walmart Distribution Center employee charged with cutting coworker’s throat

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Dinwiddie County say that a Walmart Distribution Center employee has been charged with malicious wounding after he cut a co-worker with a box cutter Thursday morning.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s representatives say the incident escalated from a disagreement between two employees.

Authorities say one employee cut the other in the neck with a box cutter. However, the injuries were considered superficial and authorities said the employee was patched up without having to be taken to the hospital.

Officials did not speculate as to how the argument arose.

