Deputies searching for white truck involved in Hanover hit-and-run

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County deputies are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and run Thursday in the area of Lewistown Road and Air Park Road.

Deputies said the suspect vehicle pushed the victim’s vehicle into the intersection and then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white in color, Ford Super Duty and the driver is believed to be a white male.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

