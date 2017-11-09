Deputies search for suspects who robbed two Dinwiddie businesses

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects who robbed two businesses this past week.

Deputies say both Maria’s Hispana market in the 7700 block and Miller Mart in the 5600 block were broken into.

Several items including cigarettes and alcohol were taken from the businesses.

Anyone who may have saw any suspicious activity is asked to call 804-469-3755 or call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

