RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews are on the scene of a working apartment fire in the city’s southside.

Richmond Fire officials told 8News residents of the apartment are out of the building and no injuries are reported.

The fire is contained to a single unit.

8News crews are heading to scene for more information.

