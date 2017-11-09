Congressman Bob Goodlatte announces he’s not seeking re-election

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The head of the House judiciary committee, Bob Goodlatte, is not seeking re-election.

In a tweet Thursday, the Virginia Republican said, “It’s been an honor to serve #VA06 – thank you for your support and trust. It’s time to step aside. I’ve decided I will not seek re-election.”

Goodlatte is not the only high profile Republican to recently announce he’s not running for re-election.

CNN reports that more than two dozen GOP representatives have announced they’ll leave Congress by resigning, retiring or seeking another office.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.