Chesterfield County Police looking for bank robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police in Chesterfield are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, a woman robbed a Wells Fargo branch on Amberdale Drive just before noon on Thursday.

The woman approached a teller and passed a note demanding money.The woman was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black female, about 5’6′ and 130 lbs. She had a slender build and blond braided hair. She was wearing a brown jacket, dark-colored pants, a blue hat, a multi-colored scarf, black gloves and black-and-white sneakers. She was carrying a multi-colored purse.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

