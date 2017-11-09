Chesterfield Co. father charged with neglect after overdosing in front of child

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County father was recently charged with child abuse and neglect after police say he overdosed in a public restroom last week in front of his six-month-old child.

Police said Daniel B. Stephenson was found in a public bathroom with his child Nov. 3 after he allegedly overdosed on heroin.

The two were found in the bathroom of a restaurant in the 6800 block of Hull Street Road.

Police report that the child was o.k.

