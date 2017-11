RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond say a person on a bicycle suffered serious injuries Thursday evening when they were hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and North Avenue.

Authorities at the scene said that the biker was taken to an area hospital where they are currently being treated.

