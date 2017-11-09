AP calls 27th District Va. House race for Republican after opponent concedes

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Roxann Robinson has won re-election to the House of Delegates, eliminating one of the remaining opportunities for Democrats to claim control of the chamber.

The Associated Press called the race for Robinson after her opponent, Larry Barnett, conceded defeat Thursday.

Results show a 124-vote margin of victory for Robinson in the Richmond-area district.

On Thursday, the AP called another race in favor of Democrat Dawn Adams, who will become the legislature’s first openly lesbian lawmaker.

So far, the Associated Press has called 49 races for Democrats and 48 for Republicans in the 100-seat chamber.

In the remaining three races, though, Republicans hold narrow leads.

Republicans on Wednesday said they are confident they will claim a 51-49 majority and on Thursday announced the creation of a recount fund.

