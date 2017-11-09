Affordable housing touted as essential to Richmond Mayor’s Coliseum redevelopment plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Richmond’s mayor unveiled plans for a new Coliseum and the area surrounding it, Mayor Levar Stoney stressed any project proposal would have to include plans for affordable housing.

“Which would involve low income, middle income, and market value options with the goal of creating an inclusive mixed-income community,” said Stoney.

It’s a problem that’s plagued the city for years.

“The reality is if you don’t have a job that pays good wages, you’re going to struggle with your housing costs,” said Laura Lafayette with the Richmond Association of Realtors.

Lafayette says in Richmond over a third of homeowners and more than half of renters struggle to meet their housing costs, which means those homeowners and renters are spending more than 30 percent of their monthly incomes on mortgages or rent.

“If you’re struggling to meet your housing costs then you have less income for transportation costs, clothing,” said Lafayette.

She is applauding the mayor’s plan as a way to improve lives and attract new businesses.

“We want to be able to attract the CoStars, the Amazons, the Facebooks to our region so we need to have affordable housing,” said Lafayette.

“We need at least 3,000 houses,” said community activist Arthur Burton.

Burton has been pushing for more affordable options for low-income families and believes this project will do little to help.

“He is trying to disguise a $160 million Coliseum as something that is essential to addressing the needs of the poorest people in the community,” said Burton.

The city is giving developers 90 days to submit proposals.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.