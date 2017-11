RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The opening round of region 5B in the VHSL football state playoffs is crowded with stiff competition from top to bottom. No. 6 Lee-Davis and No. 3 Henrico will be the second meeting between the two programs this season, with the Warriors defeating the Confederates two weeks ago, 27-20.

For Henrico, this will be their first home playoff game since 1999. The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10th.