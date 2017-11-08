Virginia rejects ‘Trumpism’ as Dems score major wins

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Democrat Ralph Northam has seized his party’s first major Trump-era victory, beating back a charge from Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for Virginia governor.

The bruising election tested the power of President Donald Trump’s fiery nationalism against the energy of the Trump resistance. In Virginia, like in several contests across America on Tuesday, the Trump resistance won. And it wasn’t close.

Democrats also scored victories in the race for New Jersey governor. The Democratic mayors of New York and Boston also won re-election easily. And Virginia voters elected the state’s first openly-transgender state representative.

The resounding victories marked the GOP’s most significant day of defeat in the young Trump presidency and a rebuke to the president himself as his party eyes a suddenly more threatening 2018 midterm election season.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.