Virginia green beans recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia frozen food company is voluntarily recalling one of their products due to possible Listeria contamination.

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods of Front Royal, Virginia is voluntarily recalling their Organic Fine Whole Green Beans after a routine sampling program by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection found one positive result of Listeria in one retail bag of the product.

Nature’s Touch said they immediately ceased the production and distribution of this product and is working in full collaboration with the FDA on the recall.

