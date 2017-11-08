Sources: Arrest made in disappearance, death of Ashanti Billie

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sources have confirmed with 8News affiliate WAVY that there has been an arrest made in connection with the Ashanti Billie case.

The FBI has been seeking information about Billie’s death since September.

Billie went missing Sept. 18 after she never showed up for work at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Video released by the FBI showed Billie drive onto the base through Gate 3 early that morning. Later in the day, her car was seen on video leaving Gate 1, but the FBI said it was unclear who was driving it.

Billie’s body was found behind a church in Charlotte, North Carolina in late-September.

The 19-year-old moved to Virginia Beach in August to attend the Art Institute of Virginia Beach in Town Center — and chase her dreams of opening her own bakery.

Her parents laid the groundwork in October for a memorial scholarship in their daughter’s name. They hope to award the first scholarship in 2018.

