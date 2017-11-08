Photo Gallery: 2017 Country Music Awards

Thomas Rhett, from left, Tim McGraw, Kimberly Schlapman, Ronnie Dunn, Karen Fairchild, Reba McEntire and Faith Hill perform a medley during the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Keith Urban performs at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Joe Don Rooney,from left, Dierks Bentley, Eddie Montgomery, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus perform “My Town”during a tribute to Troy Gentry at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Reba McEntire, left, and Kelsea Ballerini perform “Legends” at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Kellie Pickler, right, kisses Kyle Jacobs as they arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Scotty McCreery arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

LOCASH (Photo: WKRN)

Tracy Lawrence arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kip Moore arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Si Robertson, from "Duck Dynasty," arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Si of "Duck Dynasty" (Photo: WKRN)

Tracy Lawrence (Photo: WKRN)

Home Free (Photo: WKRN)

Scott McCreery (Photo: WKRN)

Lady Antebellum (Courtesy: ABC)

(Couretsy: ABC)

(Couretsy: ABC)

Darius Rucker (Courtesy: ABC)

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood (Couretsy: ABC)

Hunter Hayes (Couretsy: ABC)

Scott McCreery (Photo: WKRN)

Lindsay Ell (Photo: WKRN)

Pam Tillis (Photo: WKRN)

Lauren Akins, left, and Thomas Rhett arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Caroline Boyer, left, and Luke Bryan arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Keith Urban arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Karlie Kloss arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Miranda Lambert arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ashley Campbell arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Danielle Bradbery arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Garth Brooks arrives at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Eddie Montgomery (Photo: WKRN)

Jon Pardi (Photo: WKRN)

Jon Pardi (Photo: WKRN)

Reba McEntire performs “Legends” at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan performs “Light It Up”at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Signage for the 51st annual CMA Awards appears in lights at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Philip Sweet, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, of Little Big Town, accept the award for song of the year for "Better Man," on behalf of Taylor Swift, at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tim McGraw, from left, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill speak at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Miranda Lambert performs "To Learn Her" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jon Pardi accepts the award for new artist at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw perform "The Rest of Our Life" at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Jimi Westbrook, from left, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet, of Little Big Town, arrive at the 51st annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)