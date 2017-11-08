Orange County stabbing suspect on the run after crashing stolen vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Orange County are searching for a stabbing suspect who is on the run after possibly crashing a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 27000 block of Old Office Road for a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived and found a 38-year-old male victim who was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim was stabbed by 42-year-old Michael Edward Jackson of Charlottesville, who reportedly stole a 2000 Ford four-door sedan that was at the residence where the stabbing occurred.

The vehicle was later found wrecked at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Everona Road.

Deputies have obtained arrest warrants for Jackson for malicious wounding, armed robbery and home invasion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 672-1200.

