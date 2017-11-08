‘Odor of narcotics’ leads to arrests in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. (WRIC) — Two Colonial Heights men are under arrest after an “odor of narcotics” led police to their location Monday.

Police arrested 41-year-old Eddie Taylor Jr. and 38-year-old Jamel McDuffie on Monday after that odor led them to a residence at the Colonial Apartments off of Beechwood Avenue, near North Elementary School.

McDuffie was charged with possession of marijuana and released at the scene.

Taylor was charged with firearms and possession with intent to sell a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance. He is also charged with intent to sell marijuana and distribution of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a school. He’s being held without bond.

Taylor is due in court on his charges in January. Stay with 8News for updates.