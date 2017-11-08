Non-profit collects clothing to help veterans get jobs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The rainy weather on Wednesday didn’t stop the community from coming to Independence Golf Club to donate gently used items for local veterans in need.

“We’re just bursting with high-quality wardrobe items for both men and women,” said Sue Farrell, founder of Boots to Suits. “What we need is just veterans to come and get their free items.”

Boots to Suits is a local non-profit that collects business clothes to help veterans transition to civilian life.

“We try to put the best quality we can on our vets and if it isn’t good it doesn’t go on them,” Farrell said.

That quality promise is where donors like Todd Goldsmith come in.

Goldsmith designs custom menswear for a living and knows the difference a good suit can make.

“When you feel good about yourself, you can be yourself and be a lot more confident and be who you are,” Tyler Goldsmith said.

When he reached out to his clients to ask for donations, the response was overwhelming. They donated over 70 suits, plus additional shirts and shoes.

“As these young kids can kind of get in there and have something professional to wear for their interview going in from their military uniform to their work uniform it was an easy no-brainer for me to ask,” Goldsmith said.

All these suits will be taken to their warehouse and when the veterans come for a fitting, they’ll be tailored to have the perfect fit.

“When we show them the rack of clothes, their whole expression changes,” Farrell said. “It is just like a glow that goes through them.”

Boots to Suits is actively seeking cash donations as well as gently used business clothing. Donations can be dropped off at 6708 Forest Hills Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23225.

send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.