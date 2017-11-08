Media Minutes: Spiders men’s hoops ready for Delaware season opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders’ men’s basketball team tips off the 2017 regular season this Friday, November 10th at 7:00 p.m. in the Robins Center. They open against the Delaware Blue Hens of the CAA.

The Spiders are picked to finish eighth in the Atlantic 10 conference, Joe Kirby is the only senior on their roster. Head Coach Chris Mooney, beginning his 13th season in Richmond, returns five regular season starters.

On Wednesday, 8Sports joined local media members to check in with members of the Richmond Spiders team, including: redshirt junior forward Solly Stansbury, redshirt freshman center Grant Golden, sophomore guard De’Monte Buckingham.