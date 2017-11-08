Meat filled with fish hooks found at dog park

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some dog owners in Florida recently got quite a shock when a dangerous trap was left for their pets.

The sheriff’s office in Ormond-By-the-Sea said someone put fish hooks inside meatballs and left them at the local dog park.

Authorities said that at least one dog ate the meat.

Fortunately, x-rays show the dog did not swallow any hooks.

Officials in the area are still trying to find the person responsible.

