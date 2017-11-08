Local high school athletes ink early signing day letters of intent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday is the early signing day period for high school athletes. Many locals couldn’t put pen to paper fast enough to make their college commitments official by signing their national letters of intent for their respective schools and sports. Here are a few of them on ABC 8:
Early Signing Day for Local High School Athletes
Early Signing Day for Local High School Athletes x
Latest Galleries
-
Man missing after boat capsizes at Falling Creek Reservoir
-
Note about ISIS found in truck used in NYC terrorist attack, sources say
-
PHOTOS: Inside a training class
-
Police asking for help identifying ‘Unite the Right’ assault suspects
-
Police asking for help identifying ‘Unite the Right’ assault suspects
-
Multiple people in custody after fight leads to shooting at Henrico Cookout
-
Woman who fled 2 crash scenes arrested for DWI in Henrico County
-
Las Vegas Mass shooting victims
-
Forum
-
Forum