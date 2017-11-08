Local high school athletes ink early signing day letters of intent

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday is the early signing day period for high school athletes. Many locals couldn’t put pen to paper fast enough to make their college commitments official by signing their national letters of intent for their respective schools and sports. Here are a few of them on ABC 8:

Early Signing Day for Local High School Athletes View as list View as gallery Open Gallery St. Christopher's School early signing day, from left to right: Connor Johnson (Virginia Tech - Golf), Carter Davis (American - Wrestling), Maddison Furman (VCU - Baseball), Drew Brockwell (Virginia Tech - Golf), Burke Widhelm (Furman - Lacrosse). Photo courtesy of Stephen Lewis Collegiate School early signing day, from left to right: Harper Zaun (High Point - Lacrosse, Nick Stepanian (Hampden-Sydney - Lacrosse), Joe White (Penn State - Lacrosse), Travis Reifsnider (JMU - Baseball), and Jack Montague (UVA - Golf). Photo courtesy of Yasi Moshiri