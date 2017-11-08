How you can own a piece of Richmond Raceway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Next weekend, you have a chance to own a piece of Richmond Raceway.

RIR re-branded as Richmond Raceway back in July. They’re cleaning house on Saturday, Nov. 18 and auctioning off dozens of items with the old RIR branding.

Richmond Nation season ticket holders can receive early bird access from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Access to the general public will be form 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

