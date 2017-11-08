Hanover students chat live with NASA astronauts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Pole Green Elementary School asked astronauts on the International Space Station questions during a live video chat Wednesday morning.

The in Hanover County school was one of six in the country afforded the opportunity.

One of the teachers at the school spent a year changing the curriculum and preparing classes so that the school could get selected for the program.

“Nasa’s very clear,” school principal Ronda Voorhees says. “Their goal is that they are recruiting future astronauts and that is our message for children. You can do this if it’s your interest.

“This hopefully will spark that passion in the students.” — Principal Ronda Voorhees

The school invited all students in Hanover Schools to submit questions to ask.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.