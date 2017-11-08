Grocery Cents: Where can you bag the best deals on dairy products

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is in the midst of a grocery war. Stores are battling for your business by lowering prices and offering incentives.

So where can you bag the best deals? We’re breaking it down for you with Grocery Cents.

This week, 8News price-checked basic staples from the dairy department in seven stores.

We compared the cost of store brand whole milk, butter, eggs, yogurt and a package of Kraft singles. We used VIP loyalty cards at the stores that accept them.

Prices were the lowest at Lidl where we purchased all of the products for $8.13.

Aldi came in second at just one penny more.

Third place goes to Walmart. The groceries there rang up for $8.24.

Next in line was Food Lion, where we paid $9.02.

It cost $9.13 at Wegmans.

Publix came in at $9.54.

The groceries cost the most at Kroger where they rang up to $9.63. The bottom line is that products from the dairy department are very competitively priced. Eggs were less than 50 cents a dozen at all but one store.

VIP loyalty cards didn’t have much of an impact at all on prices. They only saved us money on two products at Food Lion.

Next week: We’re looking at alternatives to traditional grocery shopping like curbside service and home delivery.

