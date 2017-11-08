Goochland County Sheriff’s Office honors first-responder

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office honored one of their own Wednesday for exceptional valor in the line of duty.

Corporal Harrison Hankins was awarded the Bronze Valor Award after he jumped into action to help rescue a man whose car caught fire after he became trapped in a crashed vehicle.

The incident happened back in December of 2016.

Body camera video from the scene shows Hankins speaking to the crash victim and comforting him until the car catches fire. That’s when Hankins jumps into action, working with fellow officers and firefighters Deputy Matt Carrier, Corporal Ryan Sheridan and Chase Stigberg and Brandon Proffitt to put out the fire.

An estimated 1,200 people attended Wednesday morning’s event.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.