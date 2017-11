RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dunkin Donuts Munchkin Run is putting a tasty twist on the 5K — and it’s all for a good cause.

The annual race, benefiting ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, will be held on Saturday, November 18 on the St. Christopher’s School campus. Runners can enjoy complimentary donuts at race stops throughout the 5K.

