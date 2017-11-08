Driver dies after truck is struck by train in Sussex County

JARRATT, Va. (WAVY) — An unidentified man was killed Wednesday morning after his truck was struck by an oncoming Amtrak passenger train in Jarratt.

According to Virginia State Police, the train was approaching the intersection of Grigg Avenue and S. Halifax Road just after 11 a.m.

The armed gates at the intersection came down and the warning lights came on, according to witnesses and the train operator.

Troopers say a GMC pickup truck attempted to cross around the gates of the intersection and was struck by the train, landing several yards away and catching on fire.

The driver died on impact and they have not been able to identify him yet.

The train did not de-rail and the passengers were not injured.

The accident is still under investigation and both roads of the intersection are blocked at this time, with VDOT setting up alternate routes.

