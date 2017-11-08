Chesterfield County Police looking for suspect who strangled stranger

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for a suspect who they say strangled a woman earlier this week.

Police said the incident happened Monday at 8:45 p.m. in the 11300 block of Briamont Road.

The victim told police she was outside her apartment when someone she didn’t know walked up to her and strangled her until she lost consciousness. When she woke up, she went into the apartment and called the police.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The suspect was described as a “large person wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.”

Police did not provide any other suspect information.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

