Armstead elected as Richmond treasurer; Gibson wins 3rd District seat on school board

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond voters elected a new city treasurer and filled a seat on the Richmond School Board Tuesday.

Nichole Ona Armstead earned 47 percent of the vote over former City Council President Michelle Mosby, who earned 40 percent and former councilwoman L. Shirley Harvey, who earned 11 percent.

Armstead is a partner with her husband as a project management consultant. She replaces Eunice Wilder, who held the position for over two decades.

Also on the ballot Tuesday was the 3rd District seat on the school board.

Kenya Gibson, an advocate of public education, won the seat by 46 percent of the vote.

“Together we’ve affirmed we believe in the power of grassroots movements, and we’ve shown that teachers and parents — united — have a powerful voice in the face of the status quo,” Gibson wrote on her professional Facebook page.

