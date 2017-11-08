8SportsBlitz Team of Week 11: Louisa County Lions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spend 5 seconds with Mark Fischer on a football field and you know that’s where he’s meant to be. God, his body, and whatever mystery is behind cancer had other plans.

After more than a decade coaching the Louisa County Lions, Fischer is making this his last season. The Lions are a perfect (10-0) for the third time in his tenure, and earlier this season the school named the field in his honor.

Fischer says his head coaching days are over but win or lose this year, he can’t stay away. Louisa Co. hosts Courtland in the opening round of VHSL’s Class 4 state playoffs on Friday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m.