Virginia State Police issue senior alert for missing man with cognitive impairment

HERDON, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Herndon Police Department Tuesday morning.

The Herndon Police Department is looking for 65-year-old Donald Gary Higgins. VSP says he was last seen on Monday, Nov. 6 at 1013 Tyler Street in Herndon.

Higgins is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown/gray hair. He was wearing a black/gray jacket, yellow redskins jersey, gray running shorts, and carrying docker pants and a plaid long sleeve shirt.

VSP says the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Herndon Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 703-435-6846 or dial 911 or #77 on a cell phone.

