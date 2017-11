RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Vintage Home Market in Richmond. On Friday, November 10, the market will kick off its holiday shopping season with a VIP event from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex on Laburnum Avenue.

Click here for more information.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.