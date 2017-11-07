VIDEO: Police search for man who dropped Prince George County shooting victim off at hospital

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the man who dropped off a woman with multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital Monday night.

Prince George County Police were notified just before 7 p.m. that the woman had arrived at John Randolph Medical Center by a personal vehicle.

Police said the woman was driven to the hospital by an unknown individual who left the area shortly upon arrival. The man was captured in surveillance video wearing a white hooded jacket.

Police believe the incident took place in the parking lot of the 4900 block of Bailey’s Ridge Road.

The woman is currently being treated at VCU Medical Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously – simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your contacts list on your cell phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

